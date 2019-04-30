EVANSDALE — One driver was taken to the hospital after a car collided with a school bus full of children Tuesday morning.
Details weren’t available, but authorities said none of the students reported injuries.
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Plaza Drive and Gilbertville Road.
The impact sent the passenger car into a nearby light pole on the corner, knocking it over. The driver of the car became trapped inside, and crews with Evansdale Fire Rescue had to remove her.
