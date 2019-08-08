WADENA -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating a personal injury crash Wednesday evening involving a motorcycle and car near the intersection of Echo Road and Highway 56, just outside of Wadena.
Deputies said Cameron Wesley Mcdowell, 29, of Wadena, was eastbound on Highway 56 on a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when a vehicle traveling westbound on the highway turned in front of the motorcycle into a driveway.
The driver of the 2006 Chevy Cobalt, Daniel Jacob Wander, 19, of Clermont, was uninjured. Mcdowell and a passenger on the motorcycle, Kaitlin Nicole Dinan, 22, of Elgin, both sustained injuries and were transported to Palmer Hospital, West Union. Both vehicles were considered a total loss.
Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Wadena Fire, West Union Police Department, and Tri-State Ambulance Service. Wander was cited for failure to yield when making a left turn, a simple misdemeanor.
