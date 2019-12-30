INDEPENDENCE --- Three people were transported to the hospital Friday evening following a two-vehicle crash south of Independence.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the crash, reported at about 6:55 p.m., was at the intersection of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) and 265th Street south of Independence.
According to the investigation, a 2002 Ford F250 operated by Brent Olmstead, no age given, of Independence, was westbound on 265th Street approaching Jamestown Avenue. Olmstead failed to stop at a stop sign and entered onto Jamestown Avenue, striking the right rear of a northbound 2010 Ford Flex operated by Susanne Herman, no age given, of Waukon, deputies said.
The Herman vehicle spun and entered the west ditch of Jamestown Avenue. The Olmstead vehicle entered the north ditch of 265th Street and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. Herman and two passengers in her vehicle were transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. Olmstead and a passenger in his vehicle were uninjured.
You have free articles remaining.
Olmstead was cited for failure to yield upon entering a highway. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Our memorable stories of 2019
Our memorable stories of 2019
News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.
My favorite stories for the year are a mix of human triumph and tragedy. The human spirit never ceases to amaze me, and I'm drawn to writing s…
Longtime Sports Editor Doug Newhoff shares some of the most memorable features he wrote this year.
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that remind…
My favorite stories from this year is a list of champions, both on and off the football field and wrestling mat.
Call me fickle, but when I’m working on an article, it’s always my favorite. After a year of “favorites,” it was hard to narrow down my top fi…
2019 was a big year for emotional trials and breaking news. Here are some of the more memorable photos and reports from the year:
Covering athletics over the past decade, Nick Petaros says he continues to be impressed by the bonds formed within teammates and families thro…
From racial injustice to political candidates and everything in between, here are a few of my favorite stories from 2019.
Many of my most memorable stories shed light on dark times, from those who are less fortunate and how they gain strength to the impact of thos…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.