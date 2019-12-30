{{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE --- Three people were transported to the hospital Friday evening following a two-vehicle crash south of Independence.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the crash, reported at about 6:55 p.m., was at the intersection of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) and 265th Street south of Independence.

According to the investigation, a 2002 Ford F250 operated by Brent Olmstead, no age given, of Independence, was westbound on 265th Street approaching Jamestown Avenue. Olmstead failed to stop at a stop sign and entered onto Jamestown Avenue, striking the right rear of a northbound 2010 Ford Flex operated by Susanne Herman, no age given, of Waukon, deputies said.

The Herman vehicle spun and entered the west ditch of Jamestown Avenue. The Olmstead vehicle entered the north ditch of 265th Street and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. Herman and two passengers in her vehicle were transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. Olmstead and a passenger in his vehicle were uninjured.

Olmstead was cited for failure to yield upon entering a highway. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.

