SUMNER --- Three people were transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner following a two-vehicle crash south of Sumner Sunday.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the injured as Patrick Hughes, 63, of Sumner; Cynthia Pierson-Hughes, 68, of Sumner; and Rachel Dolf, 21, of Westgate. The crash was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads V56 and C33.
Troopers said a car being driven by Nathan Dolf, 16, of Westgate, was westbound on C33 and stopped at the intersection with V56, but then entered the intersection and collided broadside with a car being driven by Patrick Hughes, which was southbound.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene was the Bremer County Sheriff's Office and Sumner fire and EMS.
