NASHUA -- Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash south of Nashua early Saturday.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash was reported at 2:06 a.m. on Highway 218 north of County Road C13.
The injured were identified as James E. Garner, 49, of Dunlap, Ill., Bambi K. Teska, 57, of Charles City, and Donald F. Fairholm, 48, of Charles City. Each was the driver of one of the vehicles. All three were taken to Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.
CEDAR FALLS -- A Charles City resident was injured in a crash Friday afternoon on a highway ramp.
Troopers said Fairholm's car was northbound on Highway 218 with Teska's SUV following behind his at a slow speed. A Ford van driven by Garner came up from behind and struck Teska's vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing it to strike the rear of Fairholm's car.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office, Chickasaw Ambulance and Nashua Fire and Rescue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.