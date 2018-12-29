Try 1 month for 99¢

NASHUA -- Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash south of Nashua early Saturday.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash was reported at 2:06 a.m. on Highway 218 north of County Road C13.

The injured were identified as James E. Garner, 49, of Dunlap, Ill., Bambi K. Teska, 57, of Charles City, and Donald F. Fairholm, 48, of Charles City. Each was the driver of one of the vehicles. All three were taken to Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

Troopers said Fairholm's car was northbound on Highway 218 with Teska's SUV following behind his at a slow speed. A Ford van driven by Garner came up from behind and struck Teska's vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing it to strike the rear of Fairholm's car.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office, Chickasaw Ambulance and Nashua Fire and Rescue.

