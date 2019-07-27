EVANSDALE --- Two Dubuque residents were injured when their vehicle flipped over after being cut off on Interstate 380 in Black Hawk County Saturday.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and Evansdale Police responded to the single-vehicle crash in the median of northbound Interstate 380 at mile marker 66, near the Raymond Road exit about 11 a.m. Saturday.
Deputies said a black BMW was being driven by Elizabeth Cushman, 66, of Dubuque. Witnesses described a white SUV that was merging at the mixmaster and cut in front of the Cushman vehicle. The Cushman vehicle swerved into the median and rolled several times, coming to rest on its top.
The white SUV did not stop to render aid.
Dave Cushman, 66, of Dubuque, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo with non-life-threatening injuries. Elizabeth Cushman was later seen at the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
