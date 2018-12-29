CEDAR FALLS -- A Charles City resident was injured in a crash Friday afternoon on a highway ramp.
Zaria Middleton, 19, was transported to Sartori Memorial Hospital following the crash about 3 p.m. on the ramp to northbound Highway 218 and southbound Highway 48 in Cedar Falls.
The Iowa State Patrol said an SUV being driven by Justine Brown, 27, of Waverly, had pulled to a stop in the "gore" of the ramp off the traveled portion. Another SUV being driven by Joshua Michael, 16, of Charles City, approached from the rear, lost control and hit the concrete bridge rail before striking the rear of Brown's vehicle.
Troopers said the roadway was ice covered at the time of the collision. Michael was ticketed for failure to maintain control.
