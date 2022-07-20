 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hunter Pesek graduates from Bismarck State College

  • 0
bismarck state college logo .jpg

BISMARCK, ND -- Hunter Pesek of New Hampton has graduated from Bismarck State College with an associate in applied science degree in lineworker (electrical).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic heat wave disrupts travel in the UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News