CLINTON -- On Friday, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers responded to a tree stand fall in Clinton County.
Officials believe a hunter fell approximately 12 feet from a tree stand on private property. The man suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DNR Conservation Officers continue to investigate the incident and remind hunters to use extra precautions when using tree stands.
