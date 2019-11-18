{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa DNR

CLINTON -- On Friday, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers responded to a tree stand fall in Clinton County.

Officials believe a hunter fell approximately 12 feet from a tree stand on private property. The man suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

DNR Conservation Officers continue to investigate the incident and remind hunters to use extra precautions when using tree stands.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments