Hunt for Banned Books contest begins this week

WATERLOO – The Hunt for Banned Books with Youth Art Team and Waterloo Public Library will begin Sept. 27 when the public of all ages can look for “new” covers of seven banned books in seven downtown Waterloo storefronts as part of the WPL Banned Book 2020 celebration Sept. 27 – Oct. 3.

Seven Youth Art Team student artists and their adult mentors read a different banned book on the list from the American Library Association. During a remote summer camp experience, the pairs discussed their books and explored what censorship means.

Then each artist illustrated a new poster cover for the book.

The public can start with the map on the Youth Art Team website (youthartteam.com/bannedbooksweek) to find the hidden cover posters.

Try to guess the book title and submit an answer by Oct. 3 to WPL for a chance to win a gift card or item from one of the participating businesses.

“Banned Books Week is an annual event of the American Library Association celebrating the freedom to read,” Endya Johnson explained.

Johnson, WPL technical systems assistant, came to Youth Art Team with this idea.