Hungry, hopeless and stuck: Cedar Valley families, children feel pain of COVID-19's effects

WATERLOO — In a normal year, Amanda Goodman knows Black Hawk County has high rates of child abuse, compounded by the everyday stressors of life put on adults.
This year, 2020, was the Family and Children’s Council executive director’s worst-case scenario.
“When (parents’) hours are getting cut, or they’re losing their job, or they can’t work because they have to stay home because of virtual learning, that’s affecting children in higher abuse numbers,” Goodman said.
Without the normal ability to go into schools this year — generally the only safe place a child can report abuse — Family and Children’s Council “had to get creative,” partnering with schools for virtual sessions on the differences between healthy behaviors and inappropriate ones.
Her organization saw nearly 1,000 preschoolers through sixth-graders report abuse this year.
“It’s just disturbing,” Goodman said. “We knew that the pandemic was going to lead to a potential child abuse pandemic, and it is.”
Those pressure points affected families and particularly children in a variety of ways this year, according to a report out this month from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
The report, “Kids, Families and COVID-19,” identified “pandemic pain points” across the nation. Iowa fared better than the nation at large on access to health insurance — only 6% of Iowans did not have insurance compared with 12% of the U.S.
But on other metrics, the state matched or surpassed the nation: 20% of Iowans “felt down, depressed or hopeless” and 14% “sometimes or often” didn’t have enough to eat, matching the U.S. average. And 21% of Iowans had “slight or no confidence” they’d make their next rent or mortgage payment, compared with 18% nationally.
“There’s a lot of families really struggling in the midst of this pandemic,” said Anne Discher, executive director of Common Good Iowa, which receives grants from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. “But even though we knew families were struggling, I think this report is still shocking.”
Discher said her organization will use the new report to lobby the Iowa Legislature for solutions to these issues in the next session. She thinks the best possibility this year is expanding access to child care.
“Full-time child care costs more than a year of tuition at a regents university,” Discher said. “It is a huge expense for families.”
Another possibility is expanding internet access, particularly as children and their parents struggle with virtual learning — something that will likely still be happening in 2021.
“In lots of parts of the state, there’s not great broadband — and good broadband internet is not cheap,” Discher said. “Making sure families have access to that is a basic need at this point.”
But if Discher could wave a magic wand, she’d ask the Legislature to go back to an analysis it used to require on most bills that came out of its chambers: a racial impact analysis.
After a 2007 report showed Iowa sent a higher percentage of Black residents to prison than any other state, Gov. Chet Culver signed a law requiring racial impact statements be attached to each bill — the first state to do so. The idea caught on with other states. But the Legislature has largely sidelined the practice, Discher says.
“We know many communities of color have been hit hardest by the crisis,” she said. “Let’s actually look at this, and look at what the impact would be for different communities. ... That’s really the most basic place to start, is by making disparities more visible.”
And if Goodman could wave a magic wand, her organization would be back in schools looking for signs of abuse.
“When you’re missing out on that eye contact. When a child may be afraid to admit this is happening to me” returning to schools “will be very, very beneficial,” she said. “It was never a thing of, ‘We’ve gotta stop doing this.’ It was, ‘well, we’ve gotta get creative.’”