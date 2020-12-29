Hungry, hopeless and stuck: Cedar Valley families, children feel pain of COVID-19's effects

But if Discher could wave a magic wand, she’d ask the Legislature to go back to an analysis it used to require on most bills that came out of its chambers: a racial impact analysis.

After a 2007 report showed Iowa sent a higher percentage of Black residents to prison than any other state, Gov. Chet Culver signed a law requiring racial impact statements be attached to each bill — the first state to do so. The idea caught on with other states. But the Legislature has largely sidelined the practice, Discher says.

“We know many communities of color have been hit hardest by the crisis,” she said. “Let’s actually look at this, and look at what the impact would be for different communities. ... That’s really the most basic place to start, is by making disparities more visible.”

And if Goodman could wave a magic wand, her organization would be back in schools looking for signs of abuse.