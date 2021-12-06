Hungry Charlie's Lunchbox Deli newest sandwich shop in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — A popular food truck is now gobbling up its own storefront for a deli-style eatery in downtown Waterloo.

Hungry Charlie’s Lunchbox Deli has now taken up residence inside the former Here’s What’s Poppin’ restaurant — previously the longtime Boardwalk Deli — at 206 East Fourth St. They’ll be serving gourmet paninis, pressed hoagies, pita flatbreads, specialty salads, hot dogs, soups and more.

It’s a lot different from what fans of the Hungry Charlie’s food truck are used to seeing on the menu. That’s largely because, without the infrastructure for a hood, owners Daniel Corbett and Katy VanDyke-Corbett can’t fry or grill their truck’s popular offerings of burgers, fries, tenderloins and tacos.

But the idea for their own standalone restaurant “snowballed really fast,” and the couple says they’re ready to try something new — and ready for the Cedar Valley to try their homemade sandwiches, salads and soups.

“We don’t want to be another Subway, another Newton’s,” Katy said. “We want to give people something different.”

Hungry Charlie’s, the food truck, began in 2020 after Daniel grew disillusioned with the way he was treated as a manager at a local steakhouse.

“It wasn’t actually a bad job. It just got to be a lot during the pandemic,” he said. “They expected more and more, then laid everybody off and all the managers worked open to close every day.”

That got Daniel thinking about his options, and when he found a food truck for sale in Davenport, Katy — also a longtime restaurant employee — said she was on board.

“Within a week, I decided I was going to buy a food truck, I bought a food truck and turned in my notice,” Daniel said. “We figured, we’re not getting any younger — we might as well do it.”

They started parking the truck at Six Corners off of West Fourth Street, then got an offer to start parking at Chaser’s Pub, where the owners offered to provide power for their generator. That exposure led to events and festivals in other places like Charles City, Waverly and La Porte City.

For Daniel, the biggest barrier to growth seemed to be imposter syndrome.

“I personally don’t think my food is very good,” he said. “People say it’s good, but we think it’s just because people like us.”

“He’s like, ‘They just don’t want to hurt my feelings,’” Katy laughed.

But business was brisk: Daniel remembers weeks when they did seven or eight events, driving home late in the evening to be up at the crack of dawn to make a farmer’s market in the morning. They even earned an award at the inaugural Food Truck Festival in Waterloo for their tacos.

“In a year and a half, we’ve grown pretty well,” he said. “And we’ve learned a lot of stuff from a lot of people. It’s been pretty great.”

A few months ago, they found themselves having a conversation with downtown restaurant owners as well as JSA Development, which offered a good deal on a lease, Daniel said.

“Before you know it, we’re signing on the dotted line,” he said.

“It went from, ‘Hey, we’ll buy some of the to-go containers that you don’t want anymore,’ to us moving in,” Katy said.

Despite that whirlwind, the couple hopes to become a downtown staple, offering homemade meals at affordable prices. And they hope to keep the food truck going as well, provided they find the right people to help them run it.

“The Cedar Valley has been so awesome to us — they really have,” Katy said. “That’s what I’m excited about — meeting new regulars.”

“We want to do good things for Waterloo,” Daniel agreed. “Waterloo’s done good things for us.”

