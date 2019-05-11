CEDAR FALLS -- Hundreds of people walked to help cure cystic fibrosis Saturday morning.
The Great Strides Walk is a nationwide effort to raise funds to find a cure for cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease which infects the lungs and limits breathing and cause other problems through someone's body. In Cedar Falls the walk has been going on for 14 years because of the efforts of Stacy Van Gorp and her family.
Her twins, Maren and Berne Denison, were born 14 years ago diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.
"Every drug that they take today and every treatment they use really comes from the research from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, so we decided we should do our part to help to find a path for a cure," Van Gorp said.
A group of families and businesses have helped support the walk in Cedar Falls since it started. This year, Van Gorp expects about $50,000 to be raised through the fundraiser.
"It's really humbling to have this many people show up and do something so generous to support your kids," Van Gorp said. "There's a lot of rotten things about having cystic fibrosis in your family, but one of the silver linings is how many people have risen up to support us and we're just so grateful for that."
Other families with children who were diagnosed with cystic fibrosis have gotten involved with the walk as well.
Jordan Zaputil's 2-year-old son was diagnosed when he was a month old.
"(Great Stride) is really good because (cystic fibrosis) is an unknown disease," Zaputil said. He's done the walk twice now.
"Hopefully there's a cure that can be found," he said.
Every year more people get involved to either support families or because their family has been impacted by cystic fibrosis.
"Without organizations like this, the treatments and advancement wouldn't even be possible," Zaputil said.
For years a group has done the walk with 20-pound flake jackets or in full firefighter gear.
Shane Farmer, a former Cedar Falls Fighter who now works in Montana, would run in full gear to represent the challenge the kids with cystic fibrosis feel every day.
This year Troy Belmer and Joelle Rummel continued the tradition by running with flake jackets.
Since Van Gorp has gotten involved new treatments have been created to treat Cystic Fibrosis.
"Most of the treatments prior to this latest generation treated the symptoms," Van Gorp said. "There's new generation of drugs that have come since 2012 that treat the underlining causes of cystic fibrosis, which is your cells don't work right."
Van Gorn's daughter, Maren, has been able to benefit from those new drugs and could be seen running with people during the walk. Her son still takes more than 30 pills to deal with the disease.
"These drugs are going to pave the way from to stay healthier longer," Van Gorn said. "We'll keep doing it until there's a cure."
