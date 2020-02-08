Hundreds target Waterloo for state dart championships

WATERLOO -- Projectiles were flying, the bar was open and the glow of the electronic dartboards lit up the darkened Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

It was just 9 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a few clocks on the walls, but the vibe in exhibition hall felt more like a late-night pub.

Some 900 players from across Iowa descended on downtown Waterloo last week for the annual Iowa Operators of Music and Amusements state dart championship, the largest tournament of its kind in the state.

Participants showed up as teams in matching shirts to compete for a state championship and more than $100,000 in total prize money. They also filled up hotels, pumped some cash into the local economy and set their sights on having a good time.

"I think there's some people here who like the drinking part and some who like the dart part," said Jerry Brimeyer. "People like to have fun but then they get serious about their darts. They want to be a state champ."

Brimeyer represents Shenanigans bar in Dubuque, which brought seven teams to the tournament this year and has been coming regularly to the event for seven years.

"We really enjoy it," he said. "It's a good tournament and you meet a lot of good people."