Hundreds target Waterloo for state dart championships

WATERLOO -- Projectiles were flying, the bar was open and the glow of the electronic dartboards lit up the darkened Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
It was just 9 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a few clocks on the walls, but the vibe in exhibition hall felt more like a late-night pub.
Some 900 players from across Iowa descended on downtown Waterloo last week for the annual Iowa Operators of Music and Amusements state dart championship, the largest tournament of its kind in the state.
Participants showed up as teams in matching shirts to compete for a state championship and more than $100,000 in total prize money. They also filled up hotels, pumped some cash into the local economy and set their sights on having a good time.
"I think there's some people here who like the drinking part and some who like the dart part," said Jerry Brimeyer. "People like to have fun but then they get serious about their darts. They want to be a state champ."
Brimeyer represents Shenanigans bar in Dubuque, which brought seven teams to the tournament this year and has been coming regularly to the event for seven years.
"We really enjoy it," he said. "It's a good tournament and you meet a lot of good people."
Team names included The Ladies and the Tramp, Sexy and We Throw It, Village Idiots and a few double entendres not appropriate for this publication.
One team dubbed themselves RIP Ramada, a nod to the hotel adjacent to the convention center which is closed for a $10 million renovation into a Best Western Plus and Executive Residency.
Amanda Clark was a member of the Down 'n Dirty team from Jefferson, which sported pink shirts that read "no hurt feelings."
"We have a lot of fun," she said. "We are the type of people that want to throw darts, have a good time, and we don't care about other people's drama. So if you have hurt feelings, leave them at the door."
Clark said she's played in the IOMA championship for the past six years.
"It's a lot of fun," she said. "You meet so many new people. It's such a diverse group, so you make a lot of new friends."
The tournament has been around for more than 30 years and has called the downtown Waterloo convention center home for more than a decade. The center has already been named as the host site for 2021.
Reggie Horak, who has served as the tournament director for most of its run, said players seem to like the Waterloo location. But he noted the Ramada renovation was a concern initially.
"I was surprised with the attendance because of the situation with the hotel," Horak said. "The city worked really well with us.
"They really stepped up and provided a shuttle service for the players, which as awesome, and helped with the local hotels to accommodate all the players," he added. "The players saw that and participated."
Horak noted the IOMA state pool championship is slated to fill the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center from March 11-15, bringing about 2,000 billiards players to Waterloo.
Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo, said the IOMA events are a boon to the local economy, creating a combined economic impact of more than $2 million and generated nearly $50,000 in local taxes.
"The dollars generated through this event help support small businesses, keeping people employed and showcasing Waterloo as a great place to live, work, play and stay," Hall said. "These events welcome thousands every year and Waterloo is happy to have hosted these awesome tournaments for years."
