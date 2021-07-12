Hundreds of Helbiz scooters arrive in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — Bird’s not the only word in scooters anymore.

Helbiz, a “micro-mobility” company that also operates electric bicycles and mopeds in dozens of cities around the world, dropped off 221 scooters in downtown Waterloo over the weekend and will have 250 soon, according to Helbiz spokesperson Kennedy Coulter.

"Helbiz has also opened a Waterloo-based office and warehouse to run its operations," Coulter said, noting its full-time fleet management team, including local management leader David Gachuz and head of operations Raul Venezian, will handle charging and repairing the scooters. An official announcement would go out Thursday, she said.

But despite not having the fanfare of Bird, the company that had to get Waterloo city code changed before it could begin operating last month, Helbiz is in full compliance with city ordinance, said City Clerk Kelley Felchle.

“They are a legitimate business,” Felchle said, noting the company reached out to Waterloo about operating here “the same week” the city passed an ordinance making scooter rentals legal.

