Hundreds of Helbiz scooters arrive in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — Bird’s not the only word in scooters anymore.
Helbiz, a “micro-mobility” company that also operates electric bicycles and mopeds in dozens of cities around the world, dropped off 221 scooters in downtown Waterloo over the weekend and will have 250 soon, according to Helbiz spokesperson Kennedy Coulter.
"Helbiz has also opened a Waterloo-based office and warehouse to run its operations," Coulter said, noting its full-time fleet management team, including local management leader David Gachuz and head of operations Raul Venezian, will handle charging and repairing the scooters. An official announcement would go out Thursday, she said.
But despite not having the fanfare of Bird, the company that had to get Waterloo city code changed before it could begin operating last month, Helbiz is in full compliance with city ordinance, said City Clerk Kelley Felchle.
“They are a legitimate business,” Felchle said, noting the company reached out to Waterloo about operating here “the same week” the city passed an ordinance making scooter rentals legal.
Felchle said the city’s law, which it modeled on Bird’s suggested ordinance, “allows up to three businesses to operate within Waterloo,” she said. Helbiz simply had to apply for one of the remaining two licenses, which the city issued June 24. Helbiz noted it is a two-year license.
“They kept in contact about what the drop date would be,” she said. “Looks like this weekend is the weekend.”
The scooters have the same rules and operate in the same way as the Bird scooters, Felchle said, although they use a different app.
Coulter said Helbiz will have "frequent safety events," including helmet giveaways; a Helbiz Apprenticeship Program to provide "career pathway opportunities in the high-demand micro-mobility industry;" and offer the Helbiz Access Program, or discounted rides to low-income residents.
Though Helbiz jumped right away to follow Bird, Felchle says she had “no information about a third company yet” that might bring even more scooters to downtown Waterloo.
This story was updated July 13 to add the number of scooters and more information about Helbiz after hearing back from the company.