Hundreds of complaints, 2 actions taken in state’s COVID crackdown

DES MOINES — Two state agencies said they would crack down on restaurants and bars not complying with social distancing orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of complaints have been filed, but a month later only two actions have been taken and one warning issued.

The state Alcoholic Beverages Division and Department of Inspections and Appeals on July 30 announced their intention to issue fines and license suspensions in order to enforce social distancing requirements in bars and restaurants during the pandemic.

Under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public health disaster proclamation, bars and restaurants must ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual drinking or eating alone, and all patrons must be seated.

For first offenses, businesses with an alcohol license could be fined $1,000 by the state Alcoholic Beverages Division, and restaurants may be issued a warning by the state Department of Inspections and Appeals. A second offense would result in a seven-day suspension of a business’ alcohol or food license; a third offense will result in the business losing that license.

The Alcoholic Beverages Division, which provides oversight of bars and other venues that sell alcohol, has received 354 pandemic-related complaints.