Hundreds of complaints, 2 actions taken in state’s COVID crackdown (copy)

“When Joe asked me to join this ticket, saying yes was the easiest decision I ever made because I know what you know: We must do better than this as a country,” Harris said in her recorded address. “I don’t need to tell you what’s on the line in this race. Donald Trump shows us every day who he is.”

Harris criticized Trump’s stewardship of the federal response to the pandemic, his trade policies that have contributed to declining crop prices in Iowa, and his health care and climate policies, among other issues.

“Simply put, we cannot afford another four years of this,” Harris said. “Joe and I are ready to serve, and to serve in the name of the people.”

The event also included remarks from former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Buttigieg, one of the top two finishers of the 2020 Democratic Iowa caucuses along with Bernie Sanders, described a moment during the 2019 Steak Fry when he was standing backstage near Biden as both waited their turn to speak.

“I saw then, as I saw before, the fundamental decency of our future president, someone whose first instinct is to heal and not divide,” Buttigieg said.