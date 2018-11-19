WATERLOO — There are some things that can always be counted on when attending the annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner. The food will be good, the service will be friendly and Lorna Neil will be overseeing the kitchen.
Neil, 95, has been running the kitchen at the Local 838 Union Hall in Waterloo almost since the free event’s inception 37 years ago.
She’s been doing it since the volunteers would roast, de-bone and slice dozens of turkeys. They would spend hours toasting bread and cutting celery for dressing.
“We used to pick up the turkeys and take them to the three hospitals and they would cook them for us,” said Julie Gage of Veridian Credit Union, who just marked her 20th year with the event.
Neil, of Waterloo, said she enjoys doing the dinner every year, but is considering hanging up her apron. She won’t say this is definitely her last year and promises to come back and help even if she decides to hand over the reins to someone else.
Gage didn’t seem to like that idea.
“I’ll go pick her up myself if I have to,” she said.
Another pair of women remember how things were done before a number of sponsors stepped up to help with the yearly feast.
Sally and Sandy, the Adams’ daughters, have been working the dinner and helping with preparations for decades. On Monday they sat at the beginning of the food line handing out plates and chatting with the guests, wearing headbands embellished with turkeys and T-shirts that read “Adams Turkey Day. Eat, nap, repeat.”
The sisters — Sally is 57 and Sandy is 63 — said volunteers did all the cooking until their father died.
“After that, Mom couldn’t do it all on her own,” Sandy said.
Sally has worked every dinner since the beginning except one.
“I was sick one year,” she said.
Sandy worked second shift and couldn’t always help with the dinner but always helped prepare for it.
The younger generations of the Adams family also are involved.
“We have some great nieces and nephew who will be helping tonight,” Sandy said. “They just love it.”
This year, the College Square Hy-Vee store in Cedar Falls cooked the turkeys, dressing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pies for the meal. Gravy, corn and cranberries were prepared in the UAW Hall kitchen.
This was Laura Heeren’s first year in Neil’s kitchen. She decided to volunteer because her husband is in the union. She had dish washing detail.
“It’s fun,” she said. “I’ve had a good time.”
Doors opened at 4 p.m., and people streamed into the hall and were greeted and seated right away.
Mackensie Davis, a Veridian volunteer, welcomed guests with a smile and directed them to one of six long rows of tables already set up with placemats, utensils and napkins.
“This is my third year,” she said. “This is my absolute favorite volunteer event. ... I get to be a part of my community.”
Gage said more than 100 volunteers help with the event.
“We have 40 to 50 serving home-delivered meals and another 60 to 70 working in the actual hall,” she said.
“We plan for 1,000 meals, and then there’s 375 meals delivered in conjunction with the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program.”
This was Dulce Orozco’s third year attending the event. She brought her son, Ismael, 12, and daughter, Salma, 11, to enjoy the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Orozco took advantage of one of the free services offered during the meal and had her blood pressure checked by a volunteer from the Cedar Valley Hospice.
“It is a wonderful event,” she said. “When we first moved, we didn’t have no place to live and we came here to do Thanksgiving because of the meal they provide.”
Mike Adams started the event to help community members who had been laid off, and it has continued all these years.
“The need is still there,” Sally Adams said. “Dad would be so happy that it is still going on and still helping people.”
Other event contributors include Anderson Erickson Dairy, Clip Art Corner, which provided free haircuts, Martin Bros. Distributing, MET Transit, which bused people to the event, and Special Occasions Party and Event Rental.
