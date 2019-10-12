WATERLOO -- Messages began pouring into Andre' Wright's inbox last week imploring him to watch a video of a man speaking at Monday's Waterloo City Council meeting. So Wright -- a native of Waterloo who now lives in Iowa City -- watched.
He saw an older man -- Larry Bedard, who is white -- standing at a podium, speaking against the recently passed "Ban the Box" ordinance. But then the speaker turned his attention to "young kid(s) going down the street with a hoodie on."
"He's in disguise," the man says to Waterloo City Council members, his comments captured on the city's video stream of the meeting. "What do you think about that? I think, you know, there's a reason he's in disguise. He doesn't want to be recognized, because he's up to no good."
Bedard was immediately chastised by Mayor Quentin Hart for his statement.
"I'll be damned if I allow you to come up here and talk about a hoodie," Hart said, pounding his fist on the desk for emphasis. "I wear a hoodie every day to work out, and I'm the mayor for the city of Waterloo, and for someone to have as many black friends as you say you did, I guarantee every one of them will take that as an insult."
"Get off that hoodie stuff. They're not 'up to no good,'" Hart continued. "Don't come in here, to this City Council, in the most diverse city in the state of Iowa, talking about what a young man is wearing, cause you're talking about my son. And yes, I take offense to that. I'm not having that. You're not going to put a label on kids in this community like that."
Wright, along with business partner Jason Sole, also a Waterloo native, began the nonprofit movement and brand Humanize My Hoodie. He wasn't surprised by Bedard's comments. Humanize My Hoodie has been battling that very stereotype for the past two years.
"When I saw that, my initial reaction is, 'Yeah, this is what we've been saying,'" Wright said.
But it did provide an opening to do more of the work he's been doing.
"If they're going to tear down the kids, we definitely want to give them more hoodies to let them know that's not true," Wright said.
To that end, Wright started a new fundraiser on Facebook late last week to give 250 "Humanize My Hoodie" sweatshirts to K-12 children and teens in Waterloo. As of Saturday, he's raised $400 of his $5,000 goal. Wright is also taking donations through his PayPal account: https://www.paypal.me/HumanizeMyHoodie.
"On Monday, a white man publicly stated that young kids are wearing hoodies as a disguise to commit crime," Wright wrote in his appeal. "We have hundreds of photos that illustrate that black kids mainly wear hoodies for two reasons: (1) combat cold weather, and (2) for fashion."
Wright said Saturday there's a third reason kids love wearing his Humanize My Hoodie sweatshirt.
"They tell us, 'We feel empowered,'" Wright said. "It's an empowering thing -- not a disguise. It's a way for us to stand against hate and spread love."
The Humanize My Hoodie giveaway, which Wright said will happen sometime in November, will also include giving those black youth "a space to unpack."
"Anytime we do this, we always create a space -- we call it a space for healing," Wright said. "It's an opportunity to vent, to build community, to have conversations about what's happening in America. ... And typically, in our neighborhoods, we don't have those spaces."
Wright said he and Sole, both Waterloo East High School graduates, will continue to be active in the city.
"For our community, we just need to shine and continue to create black excellence -- and as people see that, they won't be able to make those comments," Wright said. "I hope we can change the heart and mind of that man who made the comment, so he can see the truth."
