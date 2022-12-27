Humanist artists focus of traveling exhibition at Hearst Center through Jan. 8

CEDAR FALLS — Humanist art is now on display at the Hearst Center for the Arts, but there are a limited number of days to view it.

“The New Humanists: Introspective Impressions,” a traveling exhibition from the Syracuse University Art Museum in New York, is featured through Jan. 8.

As the world began to recover from the horrors of World War II, artists became more interested in social engagement and the psychological state of emotions and humanity, said Cory Hurless, the center’s executive director.

“In post-World War II, some artists want to explore human emotions and it took some of them to darker places. Humanists were obsessed with the human condition.”

These artists used introspection, observation and reflection as tools for exploration. “They wanted to expose people to a range of emotions, and the works represented here are great examples of the print-making medium,” Hurless said.

Influenced by German expressionism, surrealism, and social realism of the 1930s, contemporary humanist artists also employed a sense of freedom and heightened realism to depict the human body. These visual artists were not bound by traditional, classical or abstract artistic styles. Their visions of humans and human fallibility included the grotesque, the edgy, or outright shocking, as well as poignant and despairing.

This exhibition features etchings, lithographs, wood cuts and wood-cut engravings by such artists as Leonard Baskin, the award-winning figurative artist known for his exploration of mortality; Mauricio Lasansky, who taught at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and recognized as one of the most influential printmakers of the 20th century; and Jose Luis Cuevas, a Mexican artist well-known for his sometimes shocking, dark images focused on the debasement of humanity.

Other artists featured in the exhibit include Federico Castellon, Don Cortese, Nancy Grossman, Morton Kaish, Swietlan Nicholas Kraczyna, Jacob Landau, Jack Levine and Robert Marx.

Beginning Jan. 31 through March 26, “Tales of the Bulgarian Rose: A Journey into the Heart of Bulgaria,” a collection of photojournalistic images that document Bulgaria’s rose industry, will be on display. Journalists Rick Truax and Anelia Dimitrova traveled to Bulgaria in 1997 as the country transitioned to democracy.

The Hearst Center for the Arts is located at 304 W. Seerley Blvd. There is no admission charge.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed on Monday. The center will be closed Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and 2 for the New Year’s holiday.

For more information, go online to www.hearst.org.

