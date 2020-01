Humane society to offer low-cost cat spay, neuter clinic

WATERLOO -- The community is invited to participate in a low-cost, low-income spay/neuter clinic Jan. 20 through Feb. 7 at the Cedar Bend Humane Society. The clinic is available to barn and free-roaming cats only.

The fee to neuter a male cat is $25 and $30 to spay a female cat. This includes optional ear-tipping. A small notch in the left ear is the universal mark for a sterilized, free-roaming cat. Space is limited and by appointment only. Please call 319-232-6887 to schedule an appointment.

Additional vaccinations will also be available at a reduced cost, $15 for a rabies vaccination and $15 for a distemper vaccination.

