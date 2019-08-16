WATERLOO – The Cedar Bend Humane Society is asking for public support after the organization took on 10 dogs rescued from a Brandon home in the past week.
The 10 --- including Australian Shepherd mixes, black Lab mixes, Border Collies and one Rat Terrier --- were part of a group found living in filth and feces and had never been outside with fresh air and grass, according to Society officials, which paced the dogs in its adoption program.
“They were covered by fleas from head to toe. A lot of them have open sores and some staph infection,” said Kristy Gardner, co-director at the shelter. “At this point, they are all on antibiotics for their skin infection.”
The Waterloo-based non-profit is seeking donations to cover what are expected to be up to $5,000 in veterinary bills, as each dog has parasites and skin infections and requires spay or neutering.
One of the dogs named “Itchy” is almost completely hairless and has open sores all over her body and requires antibiotics and medicated baths two or three time a week, Gardener said.
Two others need x-rays for possible hip or knee disorders, and a third, dubbed “Speckles,” needs eye surgery for an injury that had gone untreated.
Buchanan County sheriff's deputies were investigating concerns from neighbors when they found 18 live dogs and four dead on Monday. The resident was unable to provide self care and was taken to a hospital, and Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary provided immediate assistance, according to the sheriff's office.
“At first, the dogs were petrified of being outside and of different people handling them,” Society officials said in a Facebook post. “It wasn’t long before they were all exploring and playing outside enjoying the fresh summer air.”
Gardner said some of the dogs may be ready for adoption in the next week or so, and they will be profiled on the organization’s website along with other pets in need of homes.
Donations can be made on the group’s Facebook page or website.
