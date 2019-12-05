WATERLOO – Cedar Bend Humane Society wants all shelter pets to experience a home through a program called “Home with YOU for the Holidays.”
The program allows CBHS homeless pets to spend time in a home during the holidays.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Choose a pet from the CBHS adoption center to spend the holidays in your home, pick it up as early as Dec. 17 and return it to the shelter on or before Jan. 4. Individuals must have an approved application and agree to supply food, treats, toys and lots of love while the pet is in their home. Some exceptions may apply regarding available animals.
Go to www.CedarBendHumane.org for a “Home with YOU for the Holidays” application and supply list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.