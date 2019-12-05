{{featured_button_text}}
Justin Cates

WATERLOO – Cedar Bend Humane Society wants all shelter pets to experience a home through a program called “Home with YOU for the Holidays.”

The program allows CBHS homeless pets to spend time in a home during the holidays.

Choose a pet from the CBHS adoption center to spend the holidays in your home, pick it up as early as Dec. 17 and return it to the shelter on or before Jan. 4. Individuals must have an approved application and agree to supply food, treats, toys and lots of love while the pet is in their home. Some exceptions may apply regarding available animals.

Go to www.CedarBendHumane.org for a “Home with YOU for the Holidays” application and supply list.

