Justin Cates

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Bend Humane Society will host the “Help Us Help Them” fundraiser on Thursday.

This year’s event is at the Hilton Garden Inn. Doors open at 6 p.m. The evening features hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, program and music by the California Street Sax Quartet.

Abby Turpin, KWWL news anchor, will be the master of ceremonies. Cedar Bend Humane Society’s “adoptable furry friends” will make a special appearance during the social hour.

This event raises money to support life-saving programs. These programs include the Barn Cat/TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return), spay and neuter, medical care, adoption ready needs, and lost and found services. All proceeds raised during this event benefit the homeless animals at the shelter.

Reservations can be made by calling 232-6887 or emailing cbhsevents@mchsi.com.

