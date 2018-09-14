WATERLOO — The Cedar Bend Humane Society will host Barking Book Buddies from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at the adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway.
Children ages 6 through 12 have the opportunity to read out loud to a shelter dog. This has shown to benefit both children, who are sharpening their reading skills, and shelter dogs needing socialization while awaiting their new homes.
Twenty minute reading times are available. Barking Book Buddies can accommodate 24 children over that time period.
Registration is available at www.CedarBendHumane.org under the events tab.
Reading to multiple cats in the cat colony rooms is also available.
Future reading sessions are scheduled for Nov. 11, Dec. 16, Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 3, April 14 and May 5.
Books are provided or participants may bring their own.
