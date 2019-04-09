CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Bend Humane Society Furry 5K Run/Walk event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. May 19 at Big Woods Lake Recreation Area, south shelter.
People with dogs are encouraged to bring their dogs along for the event. All proceeds will benefit the homeless animals at the shelter.
Registration cost is $30, which includes a T-shirt and tote bag filled with goodies. T-shirts and tote bags are guaranteed to those registered by May 10.
Packet pickup will take place at the humane society adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, on May 17 and May 18.
There will be a contest for the best dog trick.
This event is not timed. Participants may run or walk on the paved 3.1-mile course, which is two laps around Big Woods Lake.
Craig Laue with 105.7 KOKZ-FM and Ned with KFMW-FM Rock 108 will be this year’s emcees.
Online registration is available at www.CedarBendHumane.org or stop by the adoption center to pick up a registration form.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.