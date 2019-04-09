{{featured_button_text}}
Justin Cates

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Bend Humane Society Furry 5K Run/Walk event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. May 19 at Big Woods Lake Recreation Area, south shelter.

People with dogs are encouraged to bring their dogs along for the event. All proceeds will benefit the homeless animals at the shelter.

Registration cost is $30, which includes a T-shirt and tote bag filled with goodies. T-shirts and tote bags are guaranteed to those registered by May 10.

Packet pickup will take place at the humane society adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, on May 17 and May 18.

There will be a contest for the best dog trick.

This event is not timed. Participants may run or walk on the paved 3.1-mile course, which is two laps around Big Woods Lake.

Craig Laue with 105.7 KOKZ-FM and Ned with KFMW-FM Rock 108 will be this year’s emcees.

Online registration is available at www.CedarBendHumane.org or stop by the adoption center to pick up a registration form.

