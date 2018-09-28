Subscribe for 33¢ / day
David Lorenzen

WASHBURN — The Gilbertville Fire Department, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, will host an informational training on human trafficking and youth abduction.

It will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Waterloo Moose Lodge, 6636 La Porte Road, Washburn. It will feature a presentation by Motor Vehicle Enforcement Chief David Lorenzen of the Iowa Department of Transportation, and will be of value to commercial driver’s license holders (truck drivers) as well as the general public.

The goal is to provide information and raise awareness of all motor vehicle operators who traverse our county and our state’s roadways every day. For more information, go to https://iowadot.gov/endslavery/.

