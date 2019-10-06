WATERLOO — More and more human trafficking victims are coming forward every year in the Cedar Valley, needing help and services provided by Friends of the Family.
From around two dozen victims served in the first year the organization began serving them, the number has grown to 76 last year — 72 of those in sex trafficking, and four in labor trafficking.
“As the program has kind of found its gear, more and more people are coming forward,” said Friends of the Family executive director Ben Brustkern. “But we’re having to step back.”
That’s because those services are being drastically cut as a result of far less federal funding.
Nearly all of Friends of the Family‘s funding for their human trafficking program, which last year amounted to $260,000, comes from the federal government’s Crime Victims Fund, established as part of the Victims of Crime Act of 1984.
The Crime Victims Fund is financed by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders — and Brustkern says there’s not as much money coming into the fund these days.
“They’re not prosecuting white-collar crime at the federal level,” he said, adding that’s where the majority of those fines come from.
That’s despite the fund awarding a record $3.4 billion to victim assistance programs like his in fiscal year 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Brustkern learned in May his organization would be getting just $145,000 from the fund for this fiscal year — a more than 40% cut.
“That was very scary for our staff,” Brustkern said. “As an agency looking to grow and become stronger, to take a step back was very difficult.”
As a result, Friends of the Family in Waterloo was forced to lay off two full-time employees whose job duties included educating the community — from law enforcement to school-aged children to the community at large.
The program now staffs just two full-time and one part-time employee in their Waterloo office.
“We lost two very high-quality employees,” Brustkern said. “The pressure on our remaining staff is large.”
Besides the educational components of their work, the funding cuts mean on-call availability to the 24/7 crisis line — (800)-410-7233 — as well as response times will be affected.
Brustkern and his staff are working to try to shore up funding through other national grant programs, but he’s also calling on the community to help.
Friends of the Family will hold two Ending Human Trafficking talks on Thursday, Oct. 10 — one from noon to 1 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Library, and another from 5-6 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
“If this matters to you — whether you become involved from a volunteer aspect, or obviously financial donations are huge — we really could use the community support,” he said. “We invite anyone that feels they’re motivated to do something to help.”
If the growing number of victims tells Brustkern anything, it’s that Friends of the Family’s services are desperately needed, he said.
“We need to be vigilant,” he said. “The problem is here, and if we’re going to end human trafficking in the Cedar Valley, we’re going to need the support of the community to do that.”
