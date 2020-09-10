Human rights commission in Cedar Falls split on what role should be in city, mayor says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Members are split over whether the Human Rights Commission should investigate complaints or focus on education and advocacy.

Commissioners detailed their opposing views in a letter to Mayor Rob Green, Green told the City Council during a Tuesday work session.

“There is some discord within the Human Rights Commission about what their responsibilities are supposed to be,” Green said. “It’s reached a point where it does need to have action taken in the near term to avoid future problems.”

The commission — a nine-member board with two current vacancies — is mandatory for cities of more than 29,000 people under Iowa law, said Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations.

Its primary responsibilities under city code are to investigate complaints by residents facing unlawful discrimination and to educate the public to prevent such discrimination.

But the panel gets just five to 10 calls per year and an average of one formal complaint per year.

Other cities of Cedar Falls’ size either hire paid staff, rather than volunteer commissioners, to investigate complaints or forward them to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, said Rodenbeck, noting staff recommended the latter.