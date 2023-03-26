WATERLOO — Cedar Valley residents took to the streets Saturday morning to show the fight for voting rights is not over.

The Waterloo Commission on Human Rights held a reenactment commemorating the Selma to Montgomery March of 1965.

The march was led by the Rev. Abraham Funchess Jr., director of the human rights commission, and began with words from him at Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo.

“Nothing has happened in this country without some kind of demand that came from those who were on the periphery of the community, on the margins of society,” he said.

There were three marches in Selma to protest Jim Crow laws that prevented Black Americans from exercising the right to vote.

The first march, known as “Bloody Sunday,” happened March 7, 1965, and was led by John Lewis. Once the marchers arrived at the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge, more than 60 of the peaceful protesters were injured in a confrontation with Alabama law enforcement officials.

The second march, two days later, was led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and was known as “Turnaround Tuesday” because once they arrived at the end of the bridge, King led the group in prayer and returned to Selma.

Larry Stumme, a Cedar Falls pastor, was there on “Turnaround Tuesday” and spoke at the reenactment.

He said he was in Chicago with 20 other ministers when they saw what happened on “Bloody Sunday” on the television. The group of pastors then took a train down to Selma to take part in “Turnaround Tuesday.”

“Little did we know that it was going to be the beginning of something – the greatest movement in United States history for voting,” Stumme told the crowd.

The third march occurred March 21, 1965, when protesters walked about 50 miles to Montgomery. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was presented to Congress on March 17 and was signed into law in August.

But Stumme said there is still work to be done today.

“We are the new Florida or the new Mississippi here in Iowa, and we have to fight,” he said. “It’s going to take all of us to stand up and be willing to go like we did back 58 years ago.”

He referenced a law passed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2021 that shortened early and Election Day voting.

Voters now have 20 days of early voting instead of 29, and polls close at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

Stumme also focused on the Cedar Valley, citing a 2018 24/7 Wall St. report that stated the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area was the worst place for Black people to live in America. The Cedar Valley now is ranked sixth.

“The problems are still here,” he said. “The thing is, the other cities have gotten worse, not that we’ve gotten better. So we have to fight in this community. We have to fight in this community to improve this community.”

Photos: Pioneer of gospel music rediscovered in archives