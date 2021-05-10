Hudson's Bill Colwell Ford hosts Cars & Coffee on May 15

HUDSON – Bill Colwell Ford in Hudson will welcome back the annual celebration for car enthusiasts Saturday.

Cars & Coffee will be from 8 to 11 a.m. in the front parking lot of Bill Collwell Ford, 238 Waterloo Road. Owners of classic cars, muscle cars, sports cars, luxury cars, or any other type are encouraged to bring their favorite vehicles to show off for all attendees.

“We’re happy to bring back Cars & Coffee this year. It’s a great all-ages event in a relaxed, outdoor, come-and-go environment. We just want people to come out and share their love for cars,” said general manager Blake Colwell.

Free coffee will be served by Tin-Cup Bus-Stop, a mobile coffee truck that serves the Cedar Valley.

The event is normally held in the spring and fall of each year, but was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill Colwell Ford is a family-owned and operated Ford dealership that has been serving the Cedar Valley for more than 35 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.