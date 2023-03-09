CEDAR FALLS — The Daughters of American Revolution recognized “Good Citizens” from six area high schools with pins and certificates. Students are chosen based on dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
All students also were invited to participate in a scholarship essay contest with the subject being “How Will The Essential Actions of a Good Citizen Meet the Challenges That America Faces in the Next Decade?”
Independent community members judged the essays and chose Lane Rogers, a Hudson High School student, as the winner of a $500 scholarship.