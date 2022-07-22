Hudson student named to Marshalltown Community College Dean’s List

MARSHALLTOWN -- Meleah Sadler of Hudson has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Marshalltown Community College.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average while attending MCC classes in Marshalltown, at Iowa Valley Community College Grinnell, or online.