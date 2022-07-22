 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudson student named to Marshalltown Community College Dean’s List

  • Melody Parker

MARSHALLTOWN -- Meleah Sadler of Hudson has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Marshalltown Community College.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average while attending MCC classes in Marshalltown, at Iowa Valley Community College Grinnell, or online.

Tags

