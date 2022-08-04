Hudson man wins $25,000 a year for life

CLIVE — A Hudson man claimed his winnings from the Big Lucky for Life drawing, in which he won $25,000 per year for life.

Joe Kapaun, age 67, is the latest person to win the Iowa Lottery game. Kapaun decided to take the lump sum of $390,000. He owns an engineering consulting firm.

He said he will spend his winnings on paying off debts, investing and maybe buying a hot tub.

He bought his ticket at the Git N Go at 124 Wood St. in Hudson for the July 24 drawing. The store will also receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Kapaun’s daughter and son-in-law reached out to him before he announced he was the big winner, seeing news articles about the winning ticket being sold in Hudson.

“He says, ‘Does this mean you won?’” Kapaun recalled in a news release. “I told (my wife) to text back, ‘Hmmm.???’ They figured it out!”

Kapaun is Iowa’s 15th winner since the game started in January 2016. He’s the second person to win this summer. Doug Schlickman of Davenport won on June 27.

The game is $2 with drawings each night. The game’s top two prizes are described as “lasting as long as you do.” The minimum guaranteed payout is 20 years, with a lump sum option.

The ticket matched all five numbers but did not match the Lucky Ball number. Matching all six numbers gives you $1,000 a day for life. The winning numbers were 11-27-37-38-48 and Lucky Ball 16.

Kapaun gave a tongue-in-cheek answer when asked why he plays the lottery: “The chances of winning something increase in your favor when you buy a ticket,” he said.