Hudson Lourenco to perform organ concert for Bethlehem Lutheran Church's 125th anniversary

CEDAR FALLS — When Hudson Lourenco sits down to play the pipe organ at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the sonorous and solemn sound of the organ commands attention. It is the centerpiece in Sunday’s concert celebrating the church’s 125th year and is part of every Sunday worship service.

“Hearing the organ deepens our experience of worship and broadens the way we understand God in a different way. And it’s just a beautiful instrument, and Hudson has a way of making it sing the way no one else does,” said the Rev. Amy Eisenmann.

The organ concert begins at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 4000 Hudson Road. It is free and open to the public. The Rev. Kevin T. Jones, bishop of the Northeast Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will preach at Sunday’s worship service at 9 a.m. and will give a recognition of the 125th anniversary at the concert.

“We’re a super-musical congregation that loves and embraces all forms of music. The concert is a chance to let this instrument sing as much as they do,” Eisenmann said.

Founded by a group of people mostly of Danish descent, Bethlehem Lutheran Church was dedicated on Sept. 18, 1898. The original church was located at the corner of 14th and Main streets in Cedar Falls. In April 1977, the congregation merged with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in North Cedar.

Groundbreaking for the church at its current location took place on May 7, 1978. The final service in the old church took place Feb. 25, 1979, and the first worship service in the new sanctuary was March 4, 1979.

“The main thing about celebrating 125 years is that it’s post-pandemic. For a time we couldn’t gather, and we’d never had that in 125 years. So it becomes even more sweet that we can gather and worship and hopefully, grow the church and realize that God is with us, whether or not we’re together in person,” said Eisenmann.

About 80 people regularly attend worship services, while an untold number worship via livestreamed or recorded sermons. “Most of our members are no longer of Danish descent, but we still want to celebrate where the founders came from. We’ve become a more eclectic group of people,” said Eisenmann, who joined the staff in January 2020, after eight years serving a congregation Thompson, N.D.

In the Danish custom, a boat hangs in Bethlehem Lutheran’s church sanctuary. Soren Madsen, an early member of Bethlehem’s congregation, spent three years making the model boat. Traditionally, the boat is at the rear or center of the nave and pointed toward the altar, representing the congregation’s journey toward heaven.

Danish organ builder Jan Van Dalen, a subsidiary of Peels and Van Leuven of the Netherlands, constructed the current organ on site.

Lourenco will perform five pieces of organ literature which will include baroque music and hymns, in addition to performing on piano. The church choir also will perform with the organ.

“The sound is loud, grand and it feels powerful. This organ has presence,” said Lourenco, a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil. He became Bethlehem Lutheran’s official organist in 2020 after serving as a substitute organist in 2019.

He lives in Marshalltown, where he is organist for Trinity Lutheran Church, and he also plays organ at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waterloo. Lourenco is pianist/accompanist for the vocal departments at West High School in Waterloo and at Marshalltown High School.

He received his bachelor’s degree in organ at The Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, and his master’s degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. He graduated in 2019.

He enjoys playing Bethlehem’s tracker pipe organ, which means “it’s all mechanical. It’s super-sensitive to your touch. You can start slowly pressing down a key or pedal and hear the air going into every single pipe. That’s only possible on tracker instruments,” he explained.

Lourenco grew up in a musical family in Brazil and fell in love with the organ in fourth grade. “I had the idea of making music, and I thought the organ had a beautiful structure, so I decided I wanted to become an organist.”

Although Lourenco plays piano, the techniques required are different. “If I’m playing piano, I have one keyboard and the hands go up and down. It’s melodic. When I’m playing the organ, the sound is more serious and solemn. On this organ, there’s a pedal keyboard for your feet and two keyboards for your hands.”

It requires expert synchronization, daily practice, good posture and a strong back, the musician said. “Your feet are suspended in air, so you’re totally relying on your back to support your weight. It’s a real workout and burns a lot of calories. Especially for the back and feet, it’s a physically demanding instrument.”