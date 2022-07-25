Hudson lottery ticket buyer in line for $25,000 annual payout

Courier Des Moines Bureau
HUDSON — A lucky lottery ticket buyer is in line for $25,000 a year for life thanks to a winning ticket that was purchased Sunday at a convenience store in Black Hawk County, the state lottery announced.
The winning ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Sunday’s Lucky for Life drawing, yielding the second prize of $25,000 for life. The winning ticket was purchased at Git N Go, 124 Wood St. in Hudson, the lottery said.
There have been 15 big wins in the game since its January 2016 debut in Iowa. A Davenport man claimed a similar prize in June.
Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings each night.
Top prizes must be claimed at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Details can be found at
ialottery.com, and winners with questions can call the lottery at (515) 725-7900.
PHOTOS: Final Round of the 89th Waterloo Open
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-7-brady calkins
Brady Calkins of Chehalis, Wash. chips onto the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Calkins entered the final day as the 36-hole leader.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-6-Will Dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. hits an approach shot to the second green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-9-Jonathan Yoshihiro
Jonathan Yoshihiro of Yorba Linda, Calif. sinks a short put on the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-4-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. lines up a put on the fifth green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-8-Will Dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. hits an approach shot to the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-5-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. hits from under a tree on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Annual Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-4-jack moody
Amateur Jack Moody hits an approach shot to the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-1-jack moody
Cedar Falls native Jack Moody tries to coax his put on the fifth hole to go in Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Moody started the day two-strokes back of the leader in the amateur division.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-3-zack wax
Zack Wax of Downers Grove, Ill. sinks a birdie putt on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-1-Joe Weiler
Joe Weiler of Bloomington, Ind. sinks a short birdie putt on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-2-beau breault
Beau Breault of Howell, Mich. follows through on an approach shot Sunday to the first green during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-3-JD Pollard
Amateur JD Pollard of Marshalltown chips onto the first green during Sunday's final round at the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-2.5-connor peck
Connor Peck of Ankeny, the leader of the amateur division after 36 holes, chips onto the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-11-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. blasts his tee shot off the 18th tee box Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-12-dickson
Will Dickson acknowledges the gallery after sinking a birdie putt on the 11th hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-7-connor peck
Amateur Connor Peck of Ankeny chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-13-calkins
Brady Calkins of Chehalis, Wash. chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-14-dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
