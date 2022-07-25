Hudson lottery ticket buyer in line for $25,000 annual payout

HUDSON — A lucky lottery ticket buyer is in line for $25,000 a year for life thanks to a winning ticket that was purchased Sunday at a convenience store in Black Hawk County, the state lottery announced.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Sunday’s Lucky for Life drawing, yielding the second prize of $25,000 for life. The winning ticket was purchased at Git N Go, 124 Wood St. in Hudson, the lottery said.

There have been 15 big wins in the game since its January 2016 debut in Iowa. A Davenport man claimed a similar prize in June.

Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings each night.

Top prizes must be claimed at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Details can be found at ialottery.com, and winners with questions can call the lottery at (515) 725-7900.