HUDSON — Hudson Days begins today and runs through Saturday.

There is a full schedule of events on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hudsondays.

The all-ages street dance will be from 9 to 11 p.m. Thursday, following the adult pedal pull at 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, the beer garden opens at noon with contests, activities and children’s inflatables throughout the day. The firefighters’ dance is 6 to midnight with the band Redline playing.

There is a 5K to kick off activities Saturday, with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. Bill and Nancy Colwell are the grand marshals. The Brazilian 2Wins will perform from 8 to midnight.

