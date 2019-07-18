HUDSON — Hudson Days begins today and runs through Saturday.
There is a full schedule of events on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hudsondays.
The all-ages street dance will be from 9 to 11 p.m. Thursday, following the adult pedal pull at 8:30 p.m.
On Friday, the beer garden opens at noon with contests, activities and children’s inflatables throughout the day. The firefighters’ dance is 6 to midnight with the band Redline playing.
There is a 5K to kick off activities Saturday, with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. Bill and Nancy Colwell are the grand marshals. The Brazilian 2Wins will perform from 8 to midnight.
