Hudson Days canceled

HUDSON -- Organizers Hudson Days have decided "after much deliberation, consultation, and consideration" to cancel this year's celebration.

"As we stated before, our top priority is the safety and health of the citizens of Hudson and surrounding areas, businesses, volunteers, committee members, vendors, and entertainers," officials said on a Facebook post Mondayh. "Like most other events in Iowa and throughout the country, we have made this decision to protect our community so we can have many more Hudson Days!"

They called it an "agonizing decision" for the committee. They are in the process of contacting sponsors, vendors, and entertainers to ensure our financial obligations are honored. Organizers vowed the celebration will return in 2021.

