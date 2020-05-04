Hudson Days canceled

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

"As we stated before, our top priority is the safety and health of the citizens of Hudson and surrounding areas, businesses, volunteers, committee members, vendors, and entertainers," officials said on a Facebook post Mondayh. "Like most other events in Iowa and throughout the country, we have made this decision to protect our community so we can have many more Hudson Days!"