HUDSON — For nearly 25 years, Joan Webster-Vore could gaze out the window above her desk at the cornfield across the road from her studio. She relished watching the scene change with the seasons and often drew inspiration from the view.

Even now, a series of three cornfield studies, thickly painted in rich, vibrant colors, are laid out on her desk as she finishes packing her studio. “I’d see different things at different times of the year, and I tried to capture what I saw,” said the award-winning artist.

Webster-Vore’s husband, Marv, recently retired and the couple is preparing for their move to Boise, Idaho, where one of their sons lives.

“And there’s the draw of grandkids and being able to watch them grow up. Moving out to Idaho actually will make it easier to see our other son, too, who lives in Maryland. We’ll only be traveling between two places, not three,” she explained.

Webster-Vore looked around her studio and laughed. “This is as clean as it’s ever been,” she said, standing knee-deep in boxes and storage containers with plenty more to pack.

Those three cornfield paintings may be the last pieces she boxes up as she finishes packing away more than two decades worth of artwork and art projects. It’s been a labor of love, in many respects, and an opportunity for Webster-Vore to revisit paintings, watercolors, drawings, mixed media installation and art objects she’s created through the years.

“I’m sad to leave. It feels very bittersweet,” she explained.

“Going through all my stuff has been a bit of a journey through my visual history. It’s curious to remember what I was thinking about when I was working on something in the past and it’s also curious to discover how often some of those same elements and thoughts creep into what I am doing now.”

That cornfield has influenced her work but nature itself is where her passions lie. She regularly communes with the outdoors – painting en plein air – and is fascinated by bodies of water. Earlier this spring, her series of graceful watercolors of the California coastline as well as a delicate, ethereal installation exploring the decline of damselflies and dragonflies were displayed at Hawkeye Community College’s art gallery in the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center.

The artist often works with natural and inorganic materials – paper, thread, sticks, wire, screen and paint to create striking and complex three-dimensional structures that play with movement, light and shadow. In one of her favorite installations, “Passing By,” Webster-Vore chronicles the plight of the passenger pigeon, a species that numbered in the billions in North America prior to the 19th century. It was officially recorded as extinct in 1914.

“I have known and exhibited with Joan for 20 years. She is very dear to me,” said Scott Hudson, a Cedar Falls artist and curator. “Joan has a lot of technical skills, but that is only the surface of who she is as an artist. She has a very strong sense of ethics and a moral compass, and she is not afraid to use her art to advocate for what she believes.

“She has a gentle spirit but she is a brave artist,” he said.

Katie Walberg of Waverly also has shared exhibition space with Webster-Vore.

“Joan will certainly be missed in the Cedar Valley. She is an extremely talented artist whose work is an important and needed examination of the impacts we have on our environment. I know she will continue these pursuits in her new home, and I wish her the best,” Walberg said.

Webster-Vore grew up in Rockford, Illinois, and earned a bachelor of fine arts in art, a master’s degree in textile design and a master of fine arts in design at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She also met her husband at the U of I. They moved to Hudson 44 years ago.

Her work has appeared in numerous competitive, invitational and solo exhibitions both regionally and nationally. She has been a featured artist at the Sioux City Art Center Select and the Brunnier Art Museum in Ames, and her work has been exhibited at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, Hearst Center for the Arts and more.

Before leaving for Idaho, Webster-Vore has been teaching a class in the Amana Colonies, exploring a contemporary approach to traditional Batik.

One of her latest works – a large-scale mixed media piece that’s “all about water” – still hangs from the ceiling in the garage studio. “Working with layers of (window) screen is cool, and I’ve been experimenting with reserve applique. I’ve been playing with the screen, sewing on it with regular heavy cotton thread and buttonhole thread, adhering paper with a gel medium. I like the idea of making something big that can store small.”

It will be featured in a new exhibition in September at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

Close The exhibition features Joan Webster-Vore's series of ethereal, graceful watercolors of the California coastline painted while looking down from a high sea cliff. Delicate insects drift and dance on filament threads in Joan Webster-Vore's hanging art installation. Joan Webster-Vore (COURTESY PHOTO) Joan Webster Vore's Collective Fortunes: What's Our Future? Courtesy Photo Joan Webster-Vore, right, discusses her artistic inspiration with fellow artist Sandy Nordahl. The artists were allowed inside the UNI Museum's storage area to find inspiration for an artwork, now displayed at the museum, taken Wednesday, Sept. 15. MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor Left to right, Sandy Nordahl, Rebecca Hackemann, Scott Hudson, and Joan Webster-Vore in the new Object as Subject exhibit at the UNI Museum Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor) Joan Webster-Vore, right, shows her artwork with Sandy Nordahl, left, in the new Object as Subject exhibit at the UNI Museum Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor) Joan Webster-Vore artwork Award-winning artist Joan Webster-Vore often works with natural and inorganic materials – paper, thread, sticks, wire, screen and paint to create striking and complex three-dimensional structures that play with movement, light and shadow. She also paints watercolors and acrylics, and creates nature-oriented art objects. The exhibition features Joan Webster-Vore's series of ethereal, graceful watercolors of the California coastline painted while looking down from a high sea cliff. Delicate insects drift and dance on filament threads in Joan Webster-Vore's hanging art installation. Joan Webster-Vore (COURTESY PHOTO) Joan Webster Vore's Collective Fortunes: What's Our Future? Courtesy Photo Joan Webster-Vore, right, discusses her artistic inspiration with fellow artist Sandy Nordahl. The artists were allowed inside the UNI Museum's storage area to find inspiration for an artwork, now displayed at the museum, taken Wednesday, Sept. 15. MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor Left to right, Sandy Nordahl, Rebecca Hackemann, Scott Hudson, and Joan Webster-Vore in the new Object as Subject exhibit at the UNI Museum Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor) Joan Webster-Vore, right, shows her artwork with Sandy Nordahl, left, in the new Object as Subject exhibit at the UNI Museum Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)