Howard says almost 100 campaign fliers didn't disclose who paid, will correct

CEDAR FALLS -- A candidate for the Iowa Legislature confirmed several dozen campaign fliers were distributed in the Cedar Valley without the legal notification about who paid for them.
Ryan Howard, of Cedar Falls, a Republican who is running against Democrat and incumbent Rep. Dave Williams in Iowa House District 60, told The Courier on Tuesday that his campaign had distributed "fewer than 100" such fliers in recent days without an advertising attribution statement, required on all political material by law.
The Courier received a news tip on Saturday alerting to the possible violation.
Iowa Code 68A.405 requires a "paid for by" attribution statement to be printed or displayed on most political material to identify who is paying for the material. The statement must include the words "paid for by," and include a name and address, according to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.
Howard said the mistake was his, and neither the Iowa Republican Party nor the Republicans of Black Hawk County were involved.
"The state and local party has no oversight on candidate materials," said county party chair Lea Ann Saul, who noted candidates for office are given guidelines and recommendations on how to put together campaign advertisements. "Sometimes mistakes happen."
"Willful" violations of the advertising attribution statement may be subject to a fine, according to the Iowa Code.
"Each household that received the flyer will be receiving a notice with the corrected information per guidance from the Ethics Commission," Howard said Tuesday.
He noted Wednesday afternoon that the fliers were distributed to "just a few neighborhoods in Cedar Falls," and that "everyone" had now received the updated notice.
District 60 covers much of southwestern Black Hawk County, including parts of Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson.
Howard's campaign raised $200 between mid-May and mid-July, according to the last campaign disclosure report, and his total cash on hand was $100.59.
