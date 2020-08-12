How was the Spanish flu eliminated? Call the Courier, Aug. 9, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q. Waterloo elementary students received Chromebooks to use at home. What if they don’t have internet in their homes?

A. Waterloo Schools’ technology team developed a plan to work with local broadband providers to fill gaps for students without internet access at home. Mediacom adapted its Connect2Compete program, a low-cost internet service for students who are eligible for free or reduced-priced school meals, to assist the district. Internet service was installed in the homes of more than 175 families through the program.

In addition, the company activated internet service for another 172 families who chose individual subscriptions using the program, paying a flat-rate monthly fee of $9.95 with no contract or deposit. In response to COVID-19, new families eligible for the program can get 60 days of complimentary internet service.

Q. What happened to Ashley Scott from KWWL who was in Dubuque?

A. She has recently moved to Chicago, Scott has said on her social media.

A. Was the Spanish flu in 1917-1918 in every country? Where did it originate? How was it eliminated and how long was it before it was stopped?