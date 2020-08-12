How was the Spanish flu eliminated? Call the Courier, Aug. 9, 2020

Q. Waterloo elementary students received Chromebooks to use at home. What if they don’t have internet in their homes?
A. Waterloo Schools’ technology team developed a plan to work with local broadband providers to fill gaps for students without internet access at home. Mediacom adapted its Connect2Compete program, a low-cost internet service for students who are eligible for free or reduced-priced school meals, to assist the district. Internet service was installed in the homes of more than 175 families through the program.
In addition, the company activated internet service for another 172 families who chose individual subscriptions using the program, paying a flat-rate monthly fee of $9.95 with no contract or deposit. In response to COVID-19, new families eligible for the program can get 60 days of complimentary internet service.
Q. What happened to Ashley Scott from KWWL who was in Dubuque?
A. She has recently moved to Chicago, Scott has said on her social media.
Q. Was the Spanish flu in 1917-1918 in every country? Where did it originate? How was it eliminated and how long was it before it was stopped?
The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide—about one-third of the planet’s population—and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million victims, including some 675,000 Americans. The 1918 flu was first observed in Europe, the United States and parts of Asia before swiftly spreading around the world. Despite the fact that the 1918 flu wasn’t isolated to one place, it became known around the world as the Spanish flu, as Spain was hit hard by the disease and was not subject to the wartime news blackouts that affected other European countries.
Scientists still do not know for sure where the Spanish Flu originated, though theories point to France, China, Britain, or the United States, where the first known case was reported at Camp Funston in Fort Riley, Kansas, on March 11, 1918. When the 1918 flu hit, doctors and scientists were unsure what caused it or how to treat it. Unlike today, there were no effective vaccines or antivirals, drugs that treat the flu. Officials in some communities imposed quarantines, ordered citizens to wear masks and shut down public places, including schools, churches and theaters. By the summer of 1919, the flu pandemic came to an end, as those that were infected either died or developed immunity.
Q. When building a birdhouse for a house wren, how big should the hole be for the bird to get in the house?
A. Several sources say the hole should be 1 to 1 1/8 inch in diameter. Any larger, and sparrows and other birds will get in. Also, the floor should be 3 to 6 inches below the hole. And don’t add a perch. Wrens don’t need one but other birds may use it. House wrens prefer trees and shrubs, so placement is important, too. Hang the birdhouse 6 to 10 feet off the ground near some cover.
