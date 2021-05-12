How to find the cheapest gas in the Cedar Valley

It might be time to put your cell phone to use in helping you find the best gas prices around town.

Gas stations in the Southeast are running out of fuel due to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline six days ago after it was the victim of a cyber attack.

As anyone who lived through the late 70s and early 80s knows, gas shortages mean price spikes. And that's where your cell phone comes in.

There are several apps that can help you find the cheapest gas prices in your area.

For example, according to Gas Guru, which is available to download for iOS and Android phones, the cheapest regular gas to be found in Waterloo is at Love's Travel Stop on Greyhound Drive, at $2.69/gallon. The most expensive can be found at the Cenex on Franklin Street at $3.29/gallon. But that price was last updated over a week ago, so use caution when deciding where to go.

If you're a fan of using your cell phone to get directions, then the Waze app for both iOS and Android might be the one for you. Not only does Waze give you directions, it also supplies gas prices for your current location. According to Waze, the BP Fuels station on Jefferson Street just a half-mile from The Courier has gas for $2.79/gallon.