How telehealth compares to in-person health care?

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, the adoption of telehealth services has been on the rise and people are turning to digital technology more than ever to address their personal health care needs without having to leave their homes.

But while many have begun to embrace telehealth offerings as a new way to connect to care and address their personal health needs, myths surrounding what telehealth services are intended for and how they compare to in-office visits continue to prevail.

To help determine how digital care can best meet health care needs during quarantine and beyond, here are the facts behind four common misconceptions about telehealth:

MYTH #1: Telehealth is only for basic or urgent care needs.

FACT: Telehealth can often be the first stop for preventive, primary care and other health and wellness needs. Patients can connect with a doctor or nurse practitioner to receive care for a range of acute, preventive and chronic care needs, including illness and injury, mental health services, and management of conditions like asthma, diabetes and more. Whether patients live in a rural area or simply want an easier way to manage their health, telehealth can adapt to their needs.