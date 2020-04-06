How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus

Be honest and accurate when sharing information and keep updated on rapidly changing news without being immersed in it, or overly anxious.

“I encourage parents to talk with kids on a daily basis about what’s going on. Maybe at the table right after dinner, ask if the kids have any questions, or feel confused about what they’ve heard. Then parents can respond. Communication can clear up confusion.”

If you don’t have an answer to a question, say, “I don’t know. Why don’t we try to find out together?”

Parents need to be patient and reassuring. “Kids pick up on your cues, so you have to watch your emotions. It’s OK to share – you can’t be so stoic that kids think you don’t feel anything. When adults share, children feel free to share,” Oesterreich explains.

Talk about your own feelings, but be the grown-up, Oesterreich says. “Some parents over-share their own emotions. You don’t want to keep children in the dark, but you don’t need to give the same level of detail you would in a conversation with another adult.”