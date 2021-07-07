How much water are you using? Waterloo Water Works debuts new customer portal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One city reported a 25% drop in service calls as a result. Coon said that could mean more time for staff to work on maintenance issues instead.

Customers log in at the regular Water Works website, waterloowater.org, and put in an account number and zip code to get started. You can get a bill summary, your daily and monthly water usage and how that compares over time to your own usage and that of similar households, sign up for paperless billing, get water saving tutorials and alerts to your phone. The website is available in English and Spanish, the company said.

A business asking customers to use less of its product sounds odd, particularly coming off of a pandemic year when commercial water usage “plummeted” by 10% and the utility had to raise rates to make up for lost revenue. But Coon said it’s complicated. In the long run the portal will save the utility money.

“I want to sell water — that’s the business we’re in,” Coon said. “But we realize too that, environmentally, it’s a finite resource, and we need to take care of that.”