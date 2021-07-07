How much water are you using? Waterloo Water Works debuts new customer portal

WATERLOO — Most households in Waterloo around the size of mine use 127 gallons of water per day on average. At my house, we use just 119 gallons per day, I learned.
But before I could gloat, Chad Coon, general manager at Waterloo Water Works, pointed out that to be classified as an “efficient” household I’d have to bring my water usage down to just 104 gallons per day.
Luckily for me, the Water Works’ new customer portal offers dozens of ways for me to figure out how to do that. I could install faucet aerators (saving 19 gallons per day) or high-efficiency toilets (31 gallons) that would not only cut my usage but also save money, according to the site ($37 and $57 per year, respectively).
The portal, by WaterSmart, owned by Texas software company VertexOne, got up and running Tuesday after a nine-month process, Coon said. He said the utility settled on WaterSmart after hearing about the experiences of other Iowa cities already on the platform.
He particularly liked WaterSmart’s advanced leak alert algorithm, which pinpoints unusual spikes in water usage and helps customers identify leaks themselves.
“One of our goals with this was that we can actually have the customers kind of self-solve water issues,” he said.
One city reported a 25% drop in service calls as a result. Coon said that could mean more time for staff to work on maintenance issues instead.
Customers log in at the regular Water Works website, waterloowater.org, and put in an account number and zip code to get started. You can get a bill summary, your daily and monthly water usage and how that compares over time to your own usage and that of similar households, sign up for paperless billing, get water saving tutorials and alerts to your phone. The website is available in English and Spanish, the company said.
A business asking customers to use less of its product sounds odd, particularly coming off of a pandemic year when commercial water usage “plummeted” by 10% and the utility had to raise rates to make up for lost revenue. But Coon said it’s complicated. In the long run the portal will save the utility money.
“I want to sell water — that’s the business we’re in,” Coon said. “But we realize too that, environmentally, it’s a finite resource, and we need to take care of that.”
Water Works customers shouldn’t be concerned about a lack of water here. Places like the western U.S. or even Des Moines have recently asked customers to voluntarily conserve water in the midst of a drought. But conservation is nonetheless top of mind for Coon, because it’s also important for some of his customers.
“I wouldn’t expect my mom is really going to be logging on and paying attention to her water usage,” Coon said. “The younger generation seems to be more attuned to environmental concerns, and they are the ones that by and large and going to come to this technology and start using this stuff.”