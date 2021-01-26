How much is mayor of Cedar Falls paid? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What happened to Brandon Pollock?
A. Brandon Pollock retired in November after 31 years as a Courier photographer. His artful eye and keen wit are missed.
Q. I’ve called Walgreens and CVS to see when senior citizens can get the COVID vaccine, no one has any answers. Do you know when we will be able to get it?
A. It is unknown when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to senior citizens who are not in long-term care facilities.
The Black Hawk County Health Department is still waiting on enough vaccine to cover the state’s first priority group, which includes health care professionals and nursing home residents. The next priority group includes people 75 and older, but state officials have not informed the county health department about when it will allocate enough vaccines for those individuals.
The county health department said it will notify people when they are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Q. Are you guys still selling your Cedar Valley history books?
A. Yes. We have Volumes I and III still left for sale for $37.45 each. Due to our offices being closed, you can pay over the phone at (319) 291-1442 and set up a time to pick it up from our office. These cannot be sent in the mail.
Q. In your Jan. 13 paper, there was an article about the Human Rights Commission. It said the mayor in Cedar Falls was going to interview them. How can one apply for this opening?
A. To apply for a volunteer position on any board or commission in Cedar Falls, visit cedarfalls.com/63/Boards-Commissions and fill out the general application. If a seat comes open, applicants will be sent a one-page, board-specific questionnaire for any board checked on their application. Applicants will be considered only if they return that questionnaire in time. Those not selected will have their applications kept on file for a maximum of five years, according to the city.
Q. How many times can you wear the COVID-19 masks? Do they need changed each time you wear them?
A. It depends on which type of mask you’re wearing, but generally, yes, you’ll need to change masks each time you use them. Cloth masks can be washed and reused once they’re dry. Others, like N95 or KN95 masks, are intended to be single-use — though the CDC has said in dire situations, like a shortage during a pandemic, it’s better to reuse your one mask than go without.
Q. In your Dec. 18 paper, it referred to the salary of the Cedar Falls mayor as $61,000 per year, approximately. But I have been told it’s over $85,000. Was that a typing error?
A. No, it’s not a typing error. A salary of $61,818 is listed in city documents. You may have confused Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green’s salary with that of the Waterloo mayor’s, which was $87,445 before it was raised Jan. 1 to $94,000.
