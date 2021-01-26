How much is mayor of Cedar Falls paid? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. In your Jan. 13 paper, there was an article about the Human Rights Commission. It said the mayor in Cedar Falls was going to interview them. How can one apply for this opening?

A. To apply for a volunteer position on any board or commission in Cedar Falls, visit cedarfalls.com/63/Boards-Commissions and fill out the general application. If a seat comes open, applicants will be sent a one-page, board-specific questionnaire for any board checked on their application. Applicants will be considered only if they return that questionnaire in time. Those not selected will have their applications kept on file for a maximum of five years, according to the city.

Q. How many times can you wear the COVID-19 masks? Do they need changed each time you wear them?

A. It depends on which type of mask you’re wearing, but generally, yes, you’ll need to change masks each time you use them. Cloth masks can be washed and reused once they’re dry. Others, like N95 or KN95 masks, are intended to be single-use — though the CDC has said in dire situations, like a shortage during a pandemic, it’s better to reuse your one mask than go without.