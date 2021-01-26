How much do COVID-19 vaccines cost seniors? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Are the COVID-19 vaccines going to cost seniors and veterans?
A. They're not going to cost anybody. Providers may charge an administrative fee to deliver the free vaccines, but this fee is supposed to be covered by insurance providers.
Q. Could you tell me how the people 75 and older will know how and when they will get their COVID-19 vaccine?
A. When enough vaccine comes available to pivot to Phase 1B, which includes that age group, we will definitely let you know in these pages. Currently, supply is so low in Black Hawk County that not everyone in Phase 1A -- health care workers and nursing home residents and staff -- has gotten vaccines.
Q. If stores are not honoring the bottle returns, how come they can still charge the deposit?
A. The only way a store can lawfully be exempt from redeeming cans and bottles in Iowa is if it has an Iowa Department of Natural Resources “approved” redemption center, according to the Iowa DNR. The store must have posted a certificate issued by the Iowa DNR that identifies the “approved” redemption center, its location and the hours it is open. You can find a list of redemption centers in your area by visiting iowadnr.gov, and if you'd like this law to change, you may lobby your state legislators.
Q. Why does no one answer the phones at Sens. Ernst or Grassley's offices? There isn't even a voicemail option.
A. We're not sure, but there are other ways to contact Iowa's senators that may yield a faster reply. Try emailing Ernst using the form on her website at ernst.senate.gov, and Grassley using the form on his website at grassley.senate.gov. Both websites also include phone numbers for their Iowa and Washington, D.C., offices as well as mailing addresses.
Q. What criteria does Sen. Ernst have that makes her able to get a COVID vaccine before most first responders and senior citizens?
A. Attending Physician of the United States Congress Dr. Brian P. Monahan said last month that he strongly recommended all members of Congress receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for "continuity of government," and many of them did, including U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who survived a bout of coronavirus recently, said in December he would get a vaccination "when it's my turn.")
Though Ernst was criticized for her remarks in Waterloo this summer indicating she believed hospitals were overcounting COVID patients, she noted on Twitter she got the vaccine after it was recommended. "I encourage all Iowans and Americans to do the same when their time comes," she wrote.
Q: You had an article that stated to call the city clerk to get a zoom meeting link; however, the meeting was Monday, and the offices were closed for the holiday. Can you elaborate?
A: The Waterloo City Council meeting was actually on Tuesday of that week. The article should have reflected the date change caused by the Martin Luther King Day holiday.
