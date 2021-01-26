How much do COVID-19 vaccines cost seniors? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Are the COVID-19 vaccines going to cost seniors and veterans?

A. They're not going to cost anybody. Providers may charge an administrative fee to deliver the free vaccines, but this fee is supposed to be covered by insurance providers.

Q. Could you tell me how the people 75 and older will know how and when they will get their COVID-19 vaccine?

A. When enough vaccine comes available to pivot to Phase 1B, which includes that age group, we will definitely let you know in these pages. Currently, supply is so low in Black Hawk County that not everyone in Phase 1A -- health care workers and nursing home residents and staff -- has gotten vaccines.

Q. If stores are not honoring the bottle returns, how come they can still charge the deposit?