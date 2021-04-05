How much corn produced in Iowa is for human consumption? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Of all the corn produced in Iowa, how much is for human consumption?

A. Some 99% of corn grown in Iowa is “field corn,” mostly used for livestock feed, ethanol production and manufactured goods. A small portion of field corn is processed for use as cereal, corn starch, corn oil and corn syrup for human consumption.

Q. What are the rules for updating license plate tags on vehicles in Iowa?

A. The state of Iowa has a grace period of 90 days to get your registration renewed. You receive a registration notice a month prior to your birthday, and you have that month, the month of your birthday and then 30 days after that. You may renew your registration online at www.IowaTaxAndTags.org if you have received a renewal notice with a PIN. You may also renew your registration by mail or you may renew in person at your county treasurer’s office.

Q. Does a felony conviction stop someone from running for president?

A. No. According to Article II of the U.S. Constitution, the president must be a natural-born citizen of the United States, be at least 35 years old, and have been a resident of the United States for 14 years. It lists no other requirements or disqualifications.

Q. What are the top 15 cities in Iowa and their populations?