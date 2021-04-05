How much corn produced in Iowa is for human consumption? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is UnityPoint At Home on University Avenue going out of business?
A. No, according to the company.
Q. Where is Willie Barney employed now?
A. Willie Barney resigned as executive director of supplemental services with the Waterloo school district in 2018 and is now superintendent of the Meskwaki Settlement School.
Q: Are medical examiners records public information? If so, what years are available and where can I find them?
A: Medical examiner reports are confidential under state law and only available to the next of kin. Death certificates are public information and are filed at the County Recorder’s Office in the county where the death occurred.
Q. Our household 2019 income was over $150,000 but it was far less in 2020. Our stimulus we received was based off the 2019 income even though we already filed our 2020 taxes. Who can I contact about this?
A. The IRS.
Q. What happened to the Bob and Tom show on the radio?
A. On KCRR, “The Bob and Tom Show” has been replaced by the “Dwyer and Michaels Morning Show.” “The Bob & Tom Show” has 2.5 million listeners according to Nielsen Media Research and is syndicated to around 100 stations compared with the one-time peak of 140 stations and more than 5 million listeners during the show’s heyday of the late 1990s.
Q. Of all the corn produced in Iowa, how much is for human consumption?
A. Some 99% of corn grown in Iowa is “field corn,” mostly used for livestock feed, ethanol production and manufactured goods. A small portion of field corn is processed for use as cereal, corn starch, corn oil and corn syrup for human consumption.
Q. What are the rules for updating license plate tags on vehicles in Iowa?
A. The state of Iowa has a grace period of 90 days to get your registration renewed. You receive a registration notice a month prior to your birthday, and you have that month, the month of your birthday and then 30 days after that. You may renew your registration online at www.IowaTaxAndTags.org if you have received a renewal notice with a PIN. You may also renew your registration by mail or you may renew in person at your county treasurer’s office.
Q. Does a felony conviction stop someone from running for president?
A. No. According to Article II of the U.S. Constitution, the president must be a natural-born citizen of the United States, be at least 35 years old, and have been a resident of the United States for 14 years. It lists no other requirements or disqualifications.
Q. What are the top 15 cities in Iowa and their populations?
A. According to population estimates as of July 1, 2019, from the U.S. Census Bureau, the 15 most populated cities in Iowa are as follows: Des Moines, 214,237; Cedar Rapids, 133,562; Davenport, 101,590; Sioux City, 82,651; Iowa City, 75,130; West Des Moines, 67,899; Ankeny, 67,355; Waterloo, 67,328; Ames, 66,258; Council Bluffs, 62,166; Dubuque, 57,882; Urbandale, 44,379; Cedar Falls, 40,536; Marion, 40,359; and Bettendorf, 36,543.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.