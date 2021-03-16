How many registered voters are there in Iowa? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Is there is anyone in the area that develops 35 mm film?
A: CVS, Walgreens and Walmart all offer film developing, but 24-hour photo processing is apparently a thing of the past.
Q: How many union jobs were lost when President Biden shut down the pipeline project?
A: Keystone XL President Richard Prior told the Associated Press that the layoffs would number more than 1,000, although he didn’t specify how many of those were union jobs. In October, TC Energy awarded contracts to six American union contractors to build the pipeline in three states in 2021. Those contractors were “responsible for hiring 7,000 union workers,” according to a Keystone XL press release, although court challenges meant few workers were actually hired. “When combined with additional 2021 contracts to be announced later, the total number of American union workers constructing Keystone XL in 2021 will exceed 8,000 and $900 million in gross wages,” the release said. “In total, Keystone XL is expected to employ more than 11,000 Americans in 2021, creating more than $1.6 billion in gross wages.” Those jobs would have been seasonal construction jobs lasting for four to eight month periods.
Q: Who owns the building at 636 Dale St. in Hudson?
A: According to the Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office, the property at 636 Dale St. is owned by Keith and Cynthia Young.
Q: Where can I take cans and bottles to help with the service dog for Tanya Lawin’s boy?
A: Cans and bottles can be dropped off at 307 Lambeth Road in Cedar Falls until the end of May. To contact Tanya Lawin, call or text (319) 427-4928.
Q: In the paper it says the body cameras will be banned. So, what is the plan for the funding for it?
A: We think the caller is referencing a bill in the Legislature to ban traffic cameras. The city of Waterloo is planning to purchase new police body cameras and related technology for $4 million over 10 years using revenue generated by doubling the number of city traffic cameras from the current 12. If traffic cameras are banned, Waterloo would either have to find a new funding source for police technology upgrades or scrap plans for the upgrades.
Q: Is DOT open yet without making an appointment?
A: You still need an appointment. It may be possible to renew your license at a kiosk or online.
Q: In the momentum section, in Feb. 28th paper, Dick Roberts said a $200,000 home in Waterloo property taxes compared to Cedar Falls will be more. Why is that?
A: Because different cities, counties, etc., set different tax rates.
Q: What is the address for the president?
A: To send a letter to the White House, the address is:
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue N.W.
Washington, DC 20500
Q: How many registered voters are there in Iowa?
A: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Iowans set a record for the number of active registered voters in the state for the 2020 election. Iowa has 2,124,895 active registered voters. There are now 727,977 registered Republicans in the state of Iowa, compared with 700,430 registered Democrats. There are 696,488 registered voters who list no party/other affiliation.
