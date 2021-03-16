How many registered voters are there in Iowa? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A: Keystone XL President Richard Prior told the Associated Press that the layoffs would number more than 1,000, although he didn’t specify how many of those were union jobs. In October, TC Energy awarded contracts to six American union contractors to build the pipeline in three states in 2021. Those contractors were “responsible for hiring 7,000 union workers,” according to a Keystone XL press release, although court challenges meant few workers were actually hired. “When combined with additional 2021 contracts to be announced later, the total number of American union workers constructing Keystone XL in 2021 will exceed 8,000 and $900 million in gross wages,” the release said. “In total, Keystone XL is expected to employ more than 11,000 Americans in 2021, creating more than $1.6 billion in gross wages.” Those jobs would have been seasonal construction jobs lasting for four to eight month periods.