How many charter schools are there in Iowa? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Are the scooters that Waterloo is proposing for the street or for the sidewalk?
A: The company Bird, which is proposing the addition of the electric scooters, says on its website that it encourages users to ride them on the street. People would park them on the sidewalk when finished riding.
Q: Everyone was wearing a mask at the Waterloo City Council meeting except for Margaret Klein. Why is that?
A: The city’s former mask mandate left enforcement up to Mayor Quentin Hart. Klein did not wear a mask and was never publicly asked during the meeting to wear her mask. The mayor suspended the mandate May 13 after the CDC issued new guidance on masks.
Q: You had a story about a car wash proposal on San Marnan Drive They’ve been moving earth at that location and getting ready to build for three weeks. Why is your story so late?
A: Developers can begin work with approved permits before final development agreements are approved by the Waterloo City Council. The development agreements include more detailed information about the overall project, while permits often relate to specific parts of the project.
Q: What health problems are being suffered from those who took each different strain of vaccine?
A: There were about 2 to 5 people per million who got the COVID-19 vaccine that reported anaphylaxis, which is a severe allergic reaction, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People are typically observed 15-30 minutes after getting vaccinated for possible allergic reactions, and they can be treated if it happens. The CDC recommends that anyone who has a severe allergic reaction to the first shot not get the second shot.
As of early May, there were 23 reports confirmed by the CDC and Food and Drug Administration of rare blood clots after people got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those reports came among the more than 8.4 million people who got doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The rare condition is called “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome” and causes blood clots with low platelets, according to the CDC.
Some people reported “a red, itchy, swollen, or painful rash” at the spot where they were vaccinated, according to the CDC. The CDC recommends people who experience this take appropriate medications and still get all needed doses.
The CDC said there is no causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death. The agency got more than 4,400 reports of deaths after people got vaccinated, which amounts to 0.0017% who got vaccinated. The CDC said the only deaths linked to the COVID-19 vaccine were three deaths linked to the rare blood clot disease related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Q: How many charter schools are there in Iowa?
A: There are two authorized charter schools. They include Storm Lake Early College Charter High School and Northeast Iowa Charter High School in Maynard.
Q: How can I contact President Mark Nook at UNI?
A: Contact Nook at the University of Northern Iowa by calling (319) 273-2566 or emailing president@uni.edu.
Q: Is Newton’s Paradise closing? I saw them take away their front door and the restaurant was empty on Tuesday, May 11.
A: Newton’s is still open and was full of customers for lunch on Thursday, May 13.
