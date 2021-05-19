How many charter schools are there in Iowa? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Are the scooters that Waterloo is proposing for the street or for the sidewalk?

A: The company Bird, which is proposing the addition of the electric scooters, says on its website that it encourages users to ride them on the street. People would park them on the sidewalk when finished riding.

Q: Everyone was wearing a mask at the Waterloo City Council meeting except for Margaret Klein. Why is that?

A: The city’s former mask mandate left enforcement up to Mayor Quentin Hart. Klein did not wear a mask and was never publicly asked during the meeting to wear her mask. The mayor suspended the mandate May 13 after the CDC issued new guidance on masks.

Q: You had a story about a car wash proposal on San Marnan Drive They’ve been moving earth at that location and getting ready to build for three weeks. Why is your story so late?

A: Developers can begin work with approved permits before final development agreements are approved by the Waterloo City Council. The development agreements include more detailed information about the overall project, while permits often relate to specific parts of the project.